Woman rushed to trauma centre after hit-and-run in Etobicoke, officials say

Officials say a woman was rushed to a trauma centre Thursday afternoon after a hit-and-run in Etobicoke.

Police said they were called to the area of Martin Grove and Belfield roads at 3:46 p.m.

A woman was struck by a white pickup truck which subsequently fled the scene, police said.

The vehicle was reportedly last seen travelling towards Highway 409.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to a trauma centre in serious, possibly life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate.

