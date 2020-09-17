Woman rushed to trauma centre after hit-and-run in Etobicoke, officials say

Officials say a woman was rushed to a trauma centre Thursday afternoon after a hit-and-run in Etobicoke.
Police said they were called to the area of Martin Grove and Belfield roads at 3:46 p.m.
A woman was struck by a white pickup truck which subsequently fled the scene, police said.
The vehicle was reportedly last seen travelling towards Highway 409.
Meanwhile, the victim was taken to a trauma centre in serious, possibly life-threatening condition, paramedics said.
Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate.
