Crime

Woman rushed to trauma centre after hit-and-run in Etobicoke, officials say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
The scene of the collision at Martin Grove and Belfield roads on Thursday.
The scene of the collision at Martin Grove and Belfield roads on Thursday. Global News

Officials say a woman was rushed to a trauma centre Thursday afternoon after a hit-and-run in Etobicoke.

Police said they were called to the area of Martin Grove and Belfield roads at 3:46 p.m.

A woman was struck by a white pickup truck which subsequently fled the scene, police said.

The vehicle was reportedly last seen travelling towards Highway 409.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to a trauma centre in serious, possibly life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate.

