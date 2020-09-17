Halifax airport to implement temperature screenings next week

On Sept. 23, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) will begin temperature screening at Halifax Stanfield as part of its response to COVID-19.

According to CATSA, the screenings are for both passengers and airport workers entering the secure area at Halifax Stanfield.

A spokesperson for the airport, Tiffany Chase, said the temperature screening is already in place at the four largest Canadian airports — Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver — and is now being launched at the next 11 busiest airports, including Halifax Stanfield, on Sept. 23.

Read more: Nova Scotia hits 10th straight day with no new coronavirus cases reported

Chase said the temperature screening for departing passengers will occur inside the airport just prior to entering the security checkpoint, which is also managed by CATSA.

Story continues below advertisement

“Passengers with temperatures below 38 ⁰C, the threshold set by Transport Canada, will be able to proceed to the checkpoint. Those with temperatures at or above 38 ⁰C on the first screening will be asked to wait for 10 minutes in a nearby designated waiting area,” CATSA said on its website.

1:57 Atlantic airports still vacant after provinces ease travel restrictions Atlantic airports still vacant after provinces ease travel restrictions

According to CATSA, If a second reading shows a temperature below 38 C, the passenger may proceed; if the temperature remains at or above the threshold, or if the passenger refuses a second reading, they will not be allowed to enter the screening checkpoint.

Chase said anyone who is dropping off or picking up a passenger should wait outside.

“We’ve been limiting access to the terminal building for some time to support physical distancing in the terminal building. There are designated curbside areas or parking lots where this can occur, but we remind everyone are not allowed to leave your vehicle unattended at the curb while dropping off or picking up a loved one.”

Story continues below advertisement