Peterborough Memorial Centre reopening for community ice rentals

The Peterborough Memorial Centre will reopen for community ice rentals starting next week.

Beginning on Sept. 21, the Memorial Centre ice will be available for rental but will include a number of safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Aug. 3 the city reopened the Evinrude Centre twin pads for limited use and on Sept. 8 reopened the Kinsmen Civic Centre’s twin pads.

Protocols include:

Group size limits remain at 22 per ice pad, including on-ice coaches/instructors.

All gameplay activity permitted but must comply with provincial regulations and various Sport Return to Play plans.

Spectator access permitted up to a maximum of one parent/guardian per youth under 18 years of age.

Designated viewing areas permitted for spectators.

Public washrooms open for spectators only.

Group entry (participants and spectators) is controlled by city staff 10 minutes prior to each rental time. Exterior doors will remain locked.

Groups must exit no later than 10 minutes past permitted rental time.

General public access is not permitted

The city notes all ice allocations have been adjusted to incorporate increased cleaning protocols between rentals. Based on availability, ice rentals have been expanded to include rentals to all eligible user groups with COVID-19 safety and screening protocols in place.

The operation of select city-run pre-registered ice programs is set to resume over the coming weeks with limited capacities.

The city also notes the Memorial Centre’s box office is open for pre-scheduled appointments only. Visit the Memorial Centre’s website for more details on events and tickets or call 705-743-3561.

The Evinrude Centre’s banquet hall and Kinsmen Civic Centre’s boardroom both remain closed. The Evinrude Centre customer service office continues to remain closed to public access with services continuing online and over the phone.

For arena facility booking related inquiries, please email or call 705-742-7777 ext. 2577.

This weekend the parking lot of the Memorial Centre will host a drive-in concert series featuring The Sheepdogs, Tim Hicks, Jim Cuddy Band and Jason McCoy.

