The Sheepdogs, Tim Hicks to headline Peterborough Memorial Centre drive-in concert series

Canadian rockers The Sheepdogs and county music star Tim Hicks will headline two nights at a live drive-in concert series at the Peterborough Memorial Centre next month.

On Wednesday, arena officials announced the lineup for its Drive-In Live On Stage concert series. The Sheepdogs with the Jim Cuddy Band will perform on Friday, Sept. 18. The following night, Hicks with special guest Jason McCoy will perform on stage in the arena’s parking lot.

The audience will remain in their vehicles to watch the show.

“This is truly a very exciting opportunity for us to be able to offer the great people of this community such an incredible lineup of talent during what has been such a difficult year for so many,” said facility manager Jeremy Giles.

Story continues below advertisement

“These concerts will be a fun, safe and responsible way for the people of Peterborough to get out and enjoy some great live music from the safety and comfort of their own vehicle, while still physically distancing from other concertgoers.”

The Sheepdogs have won four Juno Awards and recently released their 17-song album Changing Colours.

Cuddy has performed as a solo artist and led Blue Rodeo, earning 15 Juno Awards and the Order of Canada, and he is a member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Promotional poster for the drive-in concert at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Peterborough Memorial Centre

Hicks recently launched the digital release of Wreck This, a six-song EP featuring the top-five single No Truck Song, a followup to the No. 1 chart-topper What A Song Should Do.

Story continues below advertisement

McCoy won the 2001 Canadian Country Music Award for Male Vocalist of the Year, has won three SOCAN Song of the Year Awards, and has had 19 CCMA nominations and five Juno Award nominations. He also won six awards at the 2004 Ontario Country Performer and Fan Association awards and in 2006 was awarded the Global Artist Award at the CMA Awards in Nashville. McCoy is also one of the three members of the group The Road Hammers.

Tickets for each night are $65 per person (minimum three people per vehicle). Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. online or by phone at 705-743-3561. The exclusive pre-sale for PMC Scoop club members is Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is only available online.

Tickets for each night are $65 per person (minimum three people per vehicle).

The gates open at 5 p.m. with the shows kicking off at 7 p.m.

1:44 Peterborough Memorial Centre exploring the possibility of staging drive-in concerts Peterborough Memorial Centre exploring the possibility of staging drive-in concerts