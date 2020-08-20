Peterborough reopening Kinsmen Civic Centre on Sept. 8

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough will be reopening its Kinsmen Civic Centre on Sept. 8 as part of the next phase of reopening arenas to the public.

On Aug. 3, the city reopened the Evinrude Centre. Reopening the Kinsmen arena will add two more ice pads available to the public.

City staff are currently working with the seasonal ice user groups to finalize ice allocations for the 2020-21 fall/winter season. Ice allocations are being adjusted to incorporate increased cleaning protocols in between rentals.

After Sept. 8, the city says ice rentals may be expanded, based on availability, to include rentals to other user groups with COVID-19 safety and screening protocols in place. The city is considering offering city-run ice programs with limited capacities, such as registered and drop-in programs and public skating, beginning mid-October.

Current safety protocols at arenas are being expanded to include the following changes:

Group size limits increased to 22 from 20 maximum participants per ice pad, including on-ice coaches/instructors.

Gameplay activity permitted — adhering to 22 participants per pad maximum — ensuring sport activity requirements of no prolonged/deliberate contact as per provincial regulations.

Spectator access permitted up to a maximum of one parent/guardian per youth under 18 years of age.

Lower viewing areas permitted for spectators.

Public washrooms open for spectators only.

Exterior doors remain locked with controlled access by city staff for skaters and spectators 10 minutes prior to permitted ice time.

The opening date for the final ice pad at the Memorial Centre is currently under review and will be confirmed at a later date. The Evinrude’s banquet hall and Kinsmen boardroom will also remain closed at this time.

The Evinrude Centre’s customer service office remains closed to public access at this time but services continue online and over the phone. For arena facility booking related inquiries, email or call 705-742-7777 ext. 2577 and leave a message.

