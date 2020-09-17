100 jobs could be lost as downtown Guelph’s dining district closes

Send this page to someone via email

As many as 100 jobs could be lost as downtown Guelph’s dining district is scheduled to close on Monday.

That’s according to a group of restaurants using the dining district at Macdonell and Wyndham streets, which have jointly penned an open letter.

Since the second week of July, the intersection has been closed, allowing several restaurants to expand patios onto the road.

The city viewed it as a summer pilot project and had already extended it past the planned closure on Labour Day.

The restaurants had asked for the pilot to be extended again but said city staff declined to grant an extension.

They said its disappointing to see other municipalities across Ontario extend their dining districts while Guelph goes in another direction.

The letter states that city staff cite the recent rise in COVID-19 cases as a reason to close, but the restaurants feel keeping people outside is the safer option.

“I guess they feel it’s safer inside,” said Richard Overland of NV Lounge.

The restaurants said average capacity will be reduced by 68 per cent after Monday when the dining district closes. saying it will be detrimental to businesses because many diners are not comfortable eating inside.

“We had zero revenue and income for three months and just got caught up,” said Conrad Aiken, owner of Royal Electric.

“Now we are going back to weekly and monthly losses. Everyone including our staff is stressed.”

The City of Guelph has said the closed intersection needs to undergo maintenance before the winter, such as road repairs, line painting, and clearing catch basins and storm drains.

Bryan Steele owns La Reina and said he has seen this work already underway even before the patios were closed.

“Six months of this until spring will be devastating. For what? To paint some lines. Can’t that wait until spring?” Colton Proveau of Brothers Brewing added.

The letter states that the mayor and city council support extending the dining district, as does the Downtown Guelph Business Association, but the issue is with city staff.

Global News has reached out to the city for comment.