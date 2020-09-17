Man charged with sexually assaulting youth in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police announced Thursday that they’ve charged a 19-year-old in relation to a sexual assault that occurred in Halifax earlier this week and involved a youth.

Police said they received a report of sexual assault that occurred at a residence in Halifax on Sept. 14.

“A man sexually assaulted a youth under 16 years of age with whom he was acquainted,” said the police in a statement.

On Wednesday, police said investigators arrested the suspect on Nantucket Avenue in Dartmouth without incident.

Dequone Anthony Lethbridge, 19, of Dartmouth, is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday to face charges of aggravated sexual assault and sexual interference.

