COVID-19 confirmed at Surrey school, Kootenay-Columbia school board office

Another school in Surrey is reporting a case of COVID-19.

District superintendent Jordan Tinney said Wednesday night that a case was identified at Princess Margaret Secondary.

The person was at the school last Friday, he said. There is no word on whether it involves a student or staff member.

Only individuals who are believed to have had a possible exposure to COVID-19 are being notified that they need to self-isolate or watch for symptoms.

Parents who haven’t been notified by phone or letter are to send their child to school as normal.

Fraser Health is investigating.

Other recent exposures in Surrey include Johnson Heights Secondary, Panorama Ridge Secondary, Sullivan Heights Secondary, William Watson Elementary, and Khalsa School’s Old Yale Road location.

Meanwhile, two staff members at the Kootenay-Columbia School District office in Trail have tested positive for the virus. Both individuals are isolating at home, according to Interior Health.

As of Wednesday, the BC Centre for Disease Control will notify the public of cases involving schools, following parents’ outcry for more information. Its online list of public exposures includes links to various health authority webpages dedicated to school exposures.

Fraser Health’s school exposure page features updated information about cases in K-to-12 schools. Exposure letters sent to schools will also be posted.