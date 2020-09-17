Menu

Health

COVID-19 confirmed at Surrey school, Kootenay-Columbia school board office

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 17, 2020 11:16 am
Managing COVID-19 cases in Surrey schools
Two more schools in Surrey have confirmed cases of COVID-19. Surrey School District superintendent Jordan Tinney joined Global News Morning to discuss how being more transparent may help put anxious parents at ease.

Another school in Surrey is reporting a case of COVID-19.

District superintendent Jordan Tinney said Wednesday night that a case was identified at Princess Margaret Secondary.

The person was at the school last Friday, he said. There is no word on whether it involves a student or staff member.

The return to school in Surrey
Only individuals who are believed to have had a possible exposure to COVID-19 are being notified that they need to self-isolate or watch for symptoms.

Parents who haven’t been notified by phone or letter are to send their child to school as normal.

Trending Stories

Read more: Three more schools in Surrey, B.C., report cases of COVID-19

Fraser Health is investigating.

Other recent exposures in Surrey include Johnson Heights Secondary, Panorama Ridge Secondary, Sullivan Heights Secondary, William Watson Elementary, and Khalsa School’s Old Yale Road location.

New study to assess children’s mental health concerns
Meanwhile, two staff members at the Kootenay-Columbia School District office in Trail have tested positive for the virus. Both individuals are isolating at home, according to Interior Health.

Read more: B.C. will consider providing more information on school-based COVID-19 cases

As of Wednesday, the BC Centre for Disease Control will notify the public of cases involving schools, following parents’ outcry for more information. Its online list of public exposures includes links to various health authority webpages dedicated to school exposures.

Fraser Health’s school exposure page features updated information about cases in K-to-12 schools. Exposure letters sent to schools will also be posted.

