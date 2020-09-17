Man arrested after woman assaulted in robbery on Lower Water Street: Halifax police

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say a suspect robbed a woman as she returned to her car parked in the 1400 block of Lower Water Street on Wednesday evening.

Police say the suspect, who was not known to the woman, was inside her vehicle.

“The suspect attempted to steal the woman’s backpack that had been inside the vehicle,” police say. “When she attempted to take her backpack back she was assaulted by the suspect.”

According to authorities, the suspect then fled on foot and was followed by witnesses to the 5100 block of Bishop Street where he was located and arrested by Police.

“The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident and the property was recovered,” police said.

Police said a 44-year-old Halifax man remains in custody and will be charged with robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5016.