Halifax police investigating after safe containing cash, valuables stolen

Police are investigating after a safe was stolen from a home in Bedford on Sunday.

Halifax Regional Police say that at approximately 5:30 a.m., officers received a report of a break-in at a residence on Silver Terrace.

The break-in is reported to have occurred between the evening of Sept. 12, and the early morning of Sept. 13.

Police say a safe containing an undisclosed quantity of cash, documents and other valuables was stolen from the home.

Other items taken from the residence include jewelry and high-end watches, as well as several big-screen televisions and electronic equipment.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident or video from the area to call police at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

