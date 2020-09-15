Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigating after safe containing cash, valuables stolen

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted September 15, 2020 2:54 pm
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a break-in.
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a break-in. Alexander Quon/Global News

Police are investigating after a safe was stolen from a home in Bedford on Sunday.

Halifax Regional Police say that at approximately 5:30 a.m., officers received a report of a break-in at a residence on Silver Terrace.

Man accused of stabbing officer, police dog in Bridgewater, N.S., sent for 30-day assessment

The break-in is reported to have occurred between the evening of Sept. 12, and the early morning of Sept. 13.

Police say a safe containing an undisclosed quantity of cash, documents and other valuables was stolen from the home.

Other items taken from the residence include jewelry and high-end watches, as well as several big-screen televisions and electronic equipment.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident or video from the area to call police at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

