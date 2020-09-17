Bill Kelly: Trump’s denial of science is killing America

Send this page to someone via email

Recent numbers indicate that, here in Ontario, we should be deeply concerned about the steady rise in COVID-19 cases, but it’s good to see that our provincial and local governments are taking action, once again, to flatten the curve.

That’s in sharp contrast to what we see south of the border, where about a thousand people a day die from the virus and some projections suggest about 400,000 Americans could perish from COVID-19 by the end of this year.

READ MORE: Austria corrects Trump’s ‘forest city’ claim — ‘We don’t have exploding trees’

Sadly, it didn’t have to be that way, but the lack of leadership and the outright lying to the American people by Donald Trump, has transformed a bad situation into a catastrophic disaster.

He lies about the gravity of the situation, he lies about a possible vaccine. Then he denies that he lied, even though the lies are on tape for everyone to see and hear.

Story continues below advertisement

2:35 Coronavirus: Trump contradicts CDC director on COVID-19 vaccine timeline, says he was ‘confused’ Coronavirus: Trump contradicts CDC director on COVID-19 vaccine timeline, says he was ‘confused’

He’s made the pandemic, and resulting economic calamity, a political issue, not a public health issue, putting his own ego and political ambition ahead of the well being of Americans.

As Americans suffer through a pandemic and economic disaster, and watch their great nation devastated by the effects of climate change, we can only hope that they realize that the common thread to all of these problems is the incompetent narcissist in the White House.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

Listen to the latest from the Bill Kelly Show

​

Story continues below advertisement