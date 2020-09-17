Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver shooting and Richmond car fire under investigation

By John Copsey CKNW
Posted September 17, 2020 5:23 am
Vancouver police on the scene of a reported shooting in the 1300 block of East 64th Street near Knight Street in south Vancouver Wednesday evening.
Vancouver police on the scene of a reported shooting in the 1300 block of East 64th Street near Knight Street in south Vancouver Wednesday evening. Shane MacKichan

Vancouver police responded to a possible fatal shooting in South Vancouver early Wednesday evening.

Yellow police tape can be seen at the scene of a 64th Avenue residence at the centre of their investigation into a possibly fatal shooting.
Yellow police tape can be seen at the scene of a 64th Avenue residence at the centre of their investigation into a possibly fatal shooting. Shane MacKichan

Police were called to the 1300 block of 64th Avenue and Knight Street at about 7:30 p.m. after receiving multiple reports from neighbours of hearing shots fired.

Read more: Surrey shooting tied to Metro Vancouver gang conflict: RCMP

Story continues below advertisement

One caller to Global News reported hearing as many as eight gun shots in the neighborhood at that time, before hearing the sound of sirens wailing.

VPD at this point are only confirming they were dealing with “a major police incident in the area”, and asked that the public avoid the area.

Trending Stories

Read more: Vancouver police seek witnesses in city’s 10th homicide

Global News crews spotted what appeared to be a vehicle being towed and a body removed from the scene.

Forensic investigators could be seen focusing on a house in the centre of the block.

Read more: Police recover loaded semi-automatic rifle in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood

Meanwhile, a short time after the Vancouver shooting, Richmond RCMP attended to the scene of a vehicle that was found torched in a field near Kartner Road and Westminster Highway, just east of Number 7 Road.

Richmond RCMP on the scene of a burned-out vehicle found abandoned on a farmer’s field near Kartner Road and Westminster Highway Wednesday night.
Richmond RCMP on the scene of a burned-out vehicle found abandoned on a farmer’s field near Kartner Road and Westminster Highway Wednesday night. Shane MacKichan

RCMP had the area closed off to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are not saying if there’s any connection with the burned out vehicle and the Vancouver shooting, though it has the hallmark of similar gangland-style hits seen in the past.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shootingvancouver policeRichmondRichmond RCMPShotsgun shotssouth vancouverKnight StreetBurned out vehicleburnt vehicleWestminster Highwayburned car64th AvenueNumber 7 Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers