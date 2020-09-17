Vancouver shooting and Richmond car fire under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police responded to a possible fatal shooting in South Vancouver early Wednesday evening.

Yellow police tape can be seen at the scene of a 64th Avenue residence at the centre of their investigation into a possibly fatal shooting. Shane MacKichan

Police were called to the 1300 block of 64th Avenue and Knight Street at about 7:30 p.m. after receiving multiple reports from neighbours of hearing shots fired.

Story continues below advertisement

One caller to Global News reported hearing as many as eight gun shots in the neighborhood at that time, before hearing the sound of sirens wailing.

VPD at this point are only confirming they were dealing with “a major police incident in the area”, and asked that the public avoid the area.

Global News crews spotted what appeared to be a vehicle being towed and a body removed from the scene.

Forensic investigators could be seen focusing on a house in the centre of the block.

Meanwhile, a short time after the Vancouver shooting, Richmond RCMP attended to the scene of a vehicle that was found torched in a field near Kartner Road and Westminster Highway, just east of Number 7 Road.

Richmond RCMP on the scene of a burned-out vehicle found abandoned on a farmer’s field near Kartner Road and Westminster Highway Wednesday night. Shane MacKichan

RCMP had the area closed off to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are not saying if there’s any connection with the burned out vehicle and the Vancouver shooting, though it has the hallmark of similar gangland-style hits seen in the past.