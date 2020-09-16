COVID-19 case confirmed at Site C dam project for second time

Send this page to someone via email

BC Hydro has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 at the Site C dam work camp near Fort St. John.

The worker was at the site during the week of Sept. 7, and was staying in the on-site lodge, but didn’t leave the camp or interact with the local community, according to the Crown corporation.

“While at the site and in the lodge, the employee followed all prescribed health protocol guidelines including wearing a mask and physical distancing,” said BC Hydro in a bulletin.

Upon returning home from the camp, the worker learned they had been exposed to the virus ahead of travelling to the dam project, said BC Hydro.

The worker developed symptoms and was tested for the virus on Sept. 15. They are currently self-isolating in the Lower Mainland, the company added.

“Under the direction of health officials, all contact tracing has been completed. Health officials have advised a small number of people to self-monitor, report any symptoms and to strictly adhere to physical distancing and mask use while working at site,” said BC Hydro.

“Given the precautions taken by the worker while at site, there was a low risk of transmission.”

It is the second time this summer that a worker on the megaproject has tested positive for COVID-19.

BC Hydro revealed in July that a worker was isolated and later tested positive, after being exposed in Alberta.

The Crown corporation says “extensive” measures are in place at the dam project in order to curb possible transmission of the virus.