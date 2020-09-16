Man charged after toddler fatally struck outside Mississauga apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police have charged a delivery driver following a crash that killed a toddler in Mississauga last month.

Police say the 25-year-old Brampton man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death in the Aug. 12 crash.

Police say the 19-month-old boy and his mother were in a parking lot of the building near Confederation Parkway and Paisley Boulevard West, west of Hurontario Street and Queensway West, at about 5:30 p.m. that evening when the accused struck the toddler.

They say the accused drove the boy and his mother to hospital.

The toddler was pronounced dead a short time later.

The delivery driver is due in court in November.