Traffic

Man charged after toddler fatally struck outside Mississauga apartment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2020 7:41 pm
Young boy dead after being hit by delivery van outside Mississauga apartment, police say
WATCH ABOVE (Aug. 12): Police say a 19-month-old boy was struck and killed by a delivery van in Mississauga, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon. As Albert Delitala reports, many of the details surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Peel Regional Police have charged a delivery driver following a crash that killed a toddler in Mississauga last month.

Police say the 25-year-old Brampton man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death in the Aug. 12 crash.

Police say the 19-month-old boy and his mother were in a parking lot of the building near Confederation Parkway and Paisley Boulevard West, west of Hurontario Street and Queensway West, at about 5:30 p.m. that evening when the accused struck the toddler.

Read more: 19-month-old boy dead after being hit by delivery van outside Mississauga apartment, police say

They say the accused drove the boy and his mother to hospital.

The toddler was pronounced dead a short time later.

The delivery driver is due in court in November.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeTrafficpeel regional policeMississauga newsMississauga trafficToddler struck Mississauga
