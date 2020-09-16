Menu

Health

Nursing home employee charged for stealing COVID-19 supplies, reselling them: police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 16, 2020 4:49 pm

An employee at a nursing home has been charged after stealing COVID-19 supplies from the facility and reselling them, Caledon OPP say.

Officers say they were called last Thursday to investigate a theft at an unnamed nursing home in Bolton, Ont., before they executed a search warrant at a home in Brampton, Ont.

Police say they seized a number of items from the Brampton residence, including two boxes of towels from the nursing home, barrier masks, 30 bottles of mouthwash, 10 bottles of hand soap and shipping invoices, in addition to multiple empty boxes from the nursing home.

Trending Stories

Mary Faith Lusaya-Spina, 52, from Brampton, was subsequently charged with theft under $5,000 and trafficking in property obtained by crime.

Lusaya-Spina is scheduled to appear in court in November.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

