Crime

Charges laid after Edmonton LRT station attendant ‘viciously assaulted’ in random attack: police

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted September 16, 2020 3:58 pm
File: Edmonton Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa Sunday September 26, 2010.
File: Edmonton Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa Sunday September 26, 2010. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

Edmonton police have charged a 33-year-old man after “a vicious, random” attack at the MacEwan LRT Station Tuesday morning.

At around 11:50 a.m., police said a 61-year-old man was working to clean the LRT station near 105 Avenue and 104 Street when he was approached by another man.

Police allege the accused pulled out a knife and demanded the LRT station attendant’s cellphone.

The worker attempted to run to safety, but police said he was “caught by the accused and viciously assaulted.” The victim was left lying unconscious on the ground. He was taken hospital with what police describe as very serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused ran from the LRT station and allegedly threatened another man with a knife outside of a commercial complex near Churchill Square, police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was arrested downtown. Police said they were able to link him to the attack at the MacEwan LRT Station with the help of surveillance images.

Terrence MacLean has since been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon, robbery, mischief and failing to comply with probation.

Police described MacLean as a “prolific offender.”

