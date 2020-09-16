Residential towers proposed alongside Aldershot GO station

Send this page to someone via email

A developer has scheduled a virtual public meeting later this month to get public feedback on a proposal that would dramatically change Aldershot’s skyline.

ADI Developments proposes to build more than 1,200 housing units within a series of skyscrapers next to the Aldershot GO station as part of a transit-oriented community.

One design option consists of three towers with heights ranging from 29 to 39 storeys.

A second option consists of four towers with heights ranging from 18 to 39 storeys.

ADI has not formally applied to the City of Burlington for official plan and zoning amendments.

The virtual public meeting is considered a “pre-consultation” and will run on Zoom from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Ward 1 Coun. Kelvin Galbraith says he will not offer his opinion before a formal application has been filed with the City of Burlington, but he stresses that “high density is expected” in the Major Transit Station Area that surrounds a GO station.

Galbraith adds that height was expected in Phase 2 of ADI’s development, which involved the construction of six-storey buildings and four-storey stacked townhouses during the first phase.

Galbraith says increasing the population of the area should mean more services, such as restaurants, coffee shops and a grocery store, noting that “we’re just not well serviced out this end” of the city.

But he admits there’s mixed early reaction from the community, with some saying 39 storeys is “a little too high.”