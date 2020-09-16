Menu

Crime

Elections New Brunswick refers complaint to Saint John police

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted September 16, 2020 3:24 pm
Elections New Brunswick has referred a complaint to the Saint John police.
Elections New Brunswick has referred a complaint to the Saint John police.

Elections New Brunswick has referred an alleged violation of New Brunswick election laws to the police for an investigation.

Paul Harpelle, a spokesperson for Elections New Brunswick, confirmed that they have referred a matter for investigation but would not provide any more details on the nature of the complaint.

Read more: Mount Allison Students’ Union president says students were turned away at polls

They would not confirm whether the alleged violation is in connection with the New Brunswick provincial election that concluded on Monday.

In an emailed statement, Saint John Police Force confirmed that the provincial non-partisan agency had contacted the force.

Elections N.B. respond to voting process glitches
Elections N.B. respond to voting process glitches

“No further details are being shared at this time,” said Saint John police spokesperson Jim Hennessy.

