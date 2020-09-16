Erin O’Toole and family in self-isolation after aide tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says he, his family and some party workers are in self-isolation after an aide tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the party says the O’Tooles don’t have any symptoms themselves but are getting tested and informing the Opposition leader’s recent contacts.

O’Toole was to appear at a party event in Alberta later today, part of a mini-tour of the Conservative heartland in the West.

And he was just in Quebec, where he met Premier Francois Legault.

Legault said on Twitter that he will not be isolating.

1/2 Nous avons contacté la Santé publique. M. O’Toole ne présente aucun symptôme. Il s’agit donc d’un contact d’un contact, une exposition à faible risque selon la Santé publique. — François Legault (@francoislegault) September 16, 2020

The Conservatives say the staffer who has the respiratory illness was travelling with him.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is also in self-isolation, awaiting the results of his own COVID-19 test after both his spouse and an aide tested positive for the illness.

— with a Global News file