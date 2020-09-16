Peterborough, City of Kawartha Lakes enter into shared service agreement for chief of paramedics

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough and the City of Kawartha Lakes are entering a shared service agreement to work together for greater efficiencies.

Among the most notable changes in the new agreement, Peterborough County-City Paramedics’ chief Randy Mellow will take on a dual leadership role within both services while the Kawartha Lakes develops its 10-year resource and facilities master plan.

Current Kawartha Lakes Paramedics Chief Andrew Rafton is set to retire in November after 35 years of service.

Both municipalities’ councils have granted approval to execute a chief shared service agreement. The municipalities also asked the paramedic services review team — consisting of senior staff and chiefs of both paramedic services — to explore additional opportunities for shared efficiencies in areas such as purchasing, human resources, and specialized fleet such as a bariatric transport ambulance.

Any additional agreements will be brought to both councils in 2021.

“It’s encouraging to see the direction our municipality is taking in advancing our service and profession,” Rafton said.

“We’re currently facing unprecedented challenges that will require bold and innovative solutions. Having worked alongside Chief Mellow for many years, I’m pleased to be passing the torch to him and I’m confident that the interests of our paramedic staff and our community will be well-served under his leadership.”

We couldn't be more excited for the future. We are sad to see our current Chief Andrew Rafton leave to enjoy a well deserved retirement but are eager to welcome Chief Randy Mellow to Kawartha Lakes.https://t.co/xkTinYttus pic.twitter.com/mTfzpVfVQP — Kawartha Paramedics (@CKLParamedics) September 16, 2020

Mellow has 34 years of paramedic service and has been Peterborough’s chief of paramedics since 2014. He has also served as deputy chief in Peterborough and Essex-Windsor EMS chief. He is also currently the president of the Paramedic Chiefs of Canada which advocates and provides support for paramedic services across the country.

“Kawartha Lakes and Peterborough County-City Paramedic Services have enjoyed a long history of collaboration that has positioned our teams well to examine and establish strategies of efficiency and modernization to meet the evolving role of paramedicine in Ontario,” Mellow said.

“I’m very pleased to have an opportunity to serve in a coordinating role with two incredibly talented paramedic service leadership teams under the direction of visionary municipal leadership as we seek opportunities to meet the specific needs of the Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes areas.”

Earlier this year, the Eastern Ontario Wardens Caucus commissioned a report to review structure and opportunities for paramedic services in Eastern Ontario. The report emphasized current collaborative efforts between municipalities leading to efficient operations.