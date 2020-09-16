Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau to wrap up cabinet retreat as coronavirus cases surge across Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2020 6:32 am
Coronavirus: Trudeau says Canada ‘not out of the woods’ amid rising case numbers
ABOVE: Trudeau says Canada ‘not out of the woods’ amid rising case numbers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to wrap up two and a half days of cabinet meetings Wednesday aimed at plotting a course through the COVID-19 health crisis.

Bold talk of an audacious plan to rebuild the shattered economy gave way during the meetings to the more immediate challenge of confronting the potential for a second deadly wave of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

READ MORE: Canadians must remain vigilant against coronavirus to avoid another lockdown, Trudeau says

Cases of COVID-19 have been on the rise across the country for the past several weeks.

Consequently, ministers have been focused almost exclusively on how to protect the health of Canadians and avert the potential for another economy-ravaging, nation-wide shutdown like the one that threw millions of Canadians out of work last spring.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The pandemic has already upended the government’s plans to deliver on platform commitments upon which the Liberals won re-election just last fall, when the climate change crisis was at the top of their agenda.

Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor looking into ways to ‘augment’ testing
Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor looking into ways to ‘augment’ testing

Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna, who formerly led the Liberal charge against climate change, says the government has not forgotten the crisis even if the pandemic has shoved it to the sidelines for the moment.

Trudeau is to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon at the conclusion of the cabinet meeting.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Justin Trudeaucoronavirus newscovid-19 canadacovid-19 newscoronavirus canadaJustin Trudeau cabinet
Flyers
More weekly flyers