Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 memorial unveiled in Vancouver’s West End

By Jon Azpiri Global News
COVID-19 memorial unveiled in Vancouver’s West End
Vancouver's West End has a new memorial to honour the lives lost to COVID-19.

A new memorial to honour the lives of community members lost to COVID-19 has been unveiled in Vancouver’s West End.

The memorial, located at a bus stop near the intersection of Davie and Thurlow streets, includes a photo of Samantha Monckton and her father, who died in April after contracting the novel coronavirus.

B.C. health officials report 97 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths
B.C. health officials report 97 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths

Garry Monckton, who was blind and also suffered from dementia, lived at Haro Park Centre and was a longtime resident of the West End.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Samantha says she played “Blue Moon” and “When the Saints Go Marching In” on the trumpet for her 77-year-old father outside his long-term-care facility because she couldn’t visit him during his final days.

Read more: How 125 health workers cared for one Vancouver COVID-19 patient from ICU to recovery

“My dad would have been really pleased to have been honoured like this,” she said Tuesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

She said the poster is a reminder of the precautions people should take to stop the spread of the virus.

Read more: ‘Today I held his hand’: B.C. nurse pens heartbreaking poem after COVID-19 patient dies

“Let’s just wear a mask and get this over with so we don’t have any more casualties like my dad,” she said.

British Columbia has lost more than 200 people to COVID-19. Nearly 20 of those deaths have been in the West End, according to the West End Seniors’ Network.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesBC coronavirus memorialBC COVID-19 memorialWest End COVID-19 memorialWest End COVID-19 memorial location
Flyers
More weekly flyers