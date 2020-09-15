Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Alberta drivers recognized for essential service during National Trucking Week

By Quinn Campbell Global News
Truck Drivers near Coutts, Alta receive a gift bag for Driver Appreciation Day .
Truck Drivers near Coutts, Alta receive a gift bag for Driver Appreciation Day . Global News

Care packages filled with all the necessities an essential worker would need were gifted to Alberta truck drivers Tuesday.

“It’s a little show of appreciation… [a] thanks for what you do,” said Doug Paisley, past chair of the Alberta Motor Transport Association.

Read more: B.C. truck drivers struggle to find open restaurants due to COVID-19 pandemic

The association and its partners are making sure truck drivers know the work they are doing during the coronavirus pandemic isn’t going unnoticed.

“They are the lifeblood of everything that we do and I don’t think they get the credit all the time.

Tweet This

“It’s been interesting through the pandemic, you know, that they are getting some recognition for the essential service they provide,” added Paisley.

Story continues below advertisement
Alberta premier urges relief for hungry truckers
Alberta premier urges relief for hungry truckers

Tyler Rice is a driver and said this small gesture means a lot to those making sure products moves across the country, especially given new regulations, restrictions and the challenges the pandemic has posed.

“A lot of times it’s long days… It is nice to get this level of appreciation and feel that it matters.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Truck drivers working non-stop to deliver essential goods, but it’s tough

During National Trucking Week, driver appreciation days are being hosted across Alberta. Typically, a BBQ and meet and greet is held, but restrictions meant a change of events.

The AMTA wants drivers to know the work they do is noticed and wants consumers to realize the crucial role truck drivers play in their day-to-day lives.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta truckers’ association asks you to #thankatrucker amid coronavirus outbreak

“Without them, we are out of fuel in a week, we are out of groceries in a week.

“Everything we consume, everything we shelter ourselves with, everything we wear comes in a truck,” Paisley said.

Tweet This

Paisley said he thinks consumers are getting the message.

“I think [truck drivers] are finally getting a little more credit and probably some credit that’s long overdue. We are proud of them and we are proud to be in the industry and they do a fantastic job.”

This week appreciation events are being held at six inspection stations located across the province.

Long-haul truckers continue to face difficulties amid COVID-19 crisis
Long-haul truckers continue to face difficulties amid COVID-19 crisis
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19truck driversEssential WorkersCouttsAlberta driversAlberta Motor Transport AssociationAlberta Truck DriversDriver Appreciation Daynational trucking week
Flyers
More weekly flyers