Crime

Manslaughter charge laid in Brantford drug overdose: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted September 15, 2020 5:36 pm
A man has been charged after a fatal drug overdose in Brantford.
Brantford Police say they have charged a local man in connection with a fatal drug overdose in the city earlier this summer.

Police say the victim, his brother and a close friend purchased what they believed to be cocaine from the accused on June 13.

While at the victim’s residence, police say the three people ingested the cocaine and a short time later paramedics were called to the home.

Read more: Brantford police seize more than 7 kilos of marijuana in raid of illegal storefront

As a result of ingesting the drugs, police say the victim died of a fentanyl overdose, while his brother and friend were hospitalized.

On Monday, Brantford police charged Jeremy Folk, 39, with manslaughter.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

