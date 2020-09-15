Manslaughter charge laid in Brantford drug overdose: police

Send this page to someone via email

Brantford Police say they have charged a local man in connection with a fatal drug overdose in the city earlier this summer.

Police say the victim, his brother and a close friend purchased what they believed to be cocaine from the accused on June 13.

While at the victim’s residence, police say the three people ingested the cocaine and a short time later paramedics were called to the home.

As a result of ingesting the drugs, police say the victim died of a fentanyl overdose, while his brother and friend were hospitalized.

On Monday, Brantford police charged Jeremy Folk, 39, with manslaughter.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

