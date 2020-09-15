2 new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region Tuesday, total active cases now at 5

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health has identified two new cases of COVID-19 in the region Tuesday.

The cases were both found in women in their 20s.

Public health says the mode of transmission for both cases is still under investigation.

These two new cases are in addition to three other active cases in the Kingston area, bringing the region’s total active cases up to five.

The area has seen a total of 117 cases since the pandemic began, but 112 of those are now resolved.

