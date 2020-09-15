17 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Tuesday, some linked to care homes

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials have identified 17 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday morning, bringing the province’s total number of cases to 1,466.

Health data shows 13 of the new cases are in the Winnipeg region, with two in the Southern Health region and one each in Interlake-Eastern and Prairie Mountain.

One of the COVID-19 cases identified Tuesday is a health-care worker connected to the outbreak at Steinbach care home Bethesda Place, which is now linked to 14 cases, including six residents and eight staff.

The province is warning of possible exposure at St. Aiden’s Christian School on Hargrave Street in Winnipeg on Sept. 10-11, in connection to an asymptomatic person at the school who followed all public health measures.

Close contacts of that person have already been contacted, but others who were on-site are being asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Other potential exposure sites include the Actionmarguerite care home on Despins Street in Winnipeg. Although it’s assessed to be a low-risk situation, the home has taken extra precautions to reduce the risk to residents and staff and are restricting visitors.

Health officials have also connected a previously-identified Winnipeg case to the Health and Transition Services unit at St. Amant Centre on River Road.

The centre has initiated outbreak protocols as a precaution and has been moved to ‘critical’ or red on the province’s pandemic response system.

