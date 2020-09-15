Halifax-area couple face 25 charges related to TV piracy investigation: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a Halifax-area couple is facing charges in connection with a federal investigation into the alleged piracy of copyrighted TV programs.

Thirty-six-year-old Riad Thomeh and 33-year-old Kayla Thomeh are facing 25 copyright-related charges.

Police say their investigation began in June 2019 after a telecommunications company complained that someone was streaming large amounts of its content through Internet Protocol Television for profit.

A search of a Bedford home in August of last year resulted in the seizure of electronic equipment and financial documents.

Three companies operated by the couple face 44 charges, including possession of a device to obtain use of telecommunication facility or service, laundering the proceeds of crime and possession of property obtained by crime, as well as charges under the Copyright Act and the Radiocommunication Act.

RCMP say Riad Thomeh faces 18 counts of possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a device to obtain use of a telecommunication facility or service, distributing copyrighted material and laundering the proceeds of crime, among other charges.

Kayla Thomeh faces charges of laundering the proceeds of crime and possession of property obtained by crime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2020.