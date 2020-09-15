Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Halifax-area couple face 25 charges related to TV piracy investigation: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2020 11:30 am
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

RCMP say a Halifax-area couple is facing charges in connection with a federal investigation into the alleged piracy of copyrighted TV programs.

Thirty-six-year-old Riad Thomeh and 33-year-old Kayla Thomeh are facing 25 copyright-related charges.

Police say their investigation began in June 2019 after a telecommunications company complained that someone was streaming large amounts of its content through Internet Protocol Television for profit.

READ MORE: $40-million lawsuit filed against prominent Halifax investor and National Bank

A search of a Bedford home in August of last year resulted in the seizure of electronic equipment and financial documents.

Three companies operated by the couple face 44 charges, including possession of a device to obtain use of telecommunication facility or service, laundering the proceeds of crime and possession of property obtained by crime, as well as charges under the Copyright Act and the Radiocommunication Act.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Copyright lawsuit targets media streamers, retailers
Copyright lawsuit targets media streamers, retailers

RCMP say Riad Thomeh faces 18 counts of possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a device to obtain use of a telecommunication facility or service, distributing copyrighted material and laundering the proceeds of crime, among other charges.

Kayla Thomeh faces charges of laundering the proceeds of crime and possession of property obtained by crime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
RCMPNova ScotiaBedfordpiracycopyright-related chargescopyrighted TV programsRadiocommunication Act
Flyers
More weekly flyers