980 CKNW: Expect B.C. winter weather to match the spirit of 2020

The year 2020 has been truly strange so far and marked by a series of unprecedented events, so it only seems fitting that we get winter weather to match.

Predictions are being made across Canada for the fall and winter.

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell told Mornings with Simi that storms could be in the forecast in British Columbia.

“We are expecting warmer-than-normal temperatures heading through October,” Farnell said. “Later in November and early December, I do expect things to change in a big way. Typically it gets quite wet on the West Coast to begin with, but these systems are going to have an extra punch.”

The weather system La Niña is largely to blame, he said.

La Niña, which means “little girl” in Spanish, appears approximately every three to five years. It is a weather system defined by cooler water surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific Ocean. This can mean more precipitation for North America, leading to above-average rain in British Columbia and colder-than-normal temperatures in the Prairies.

Farnell said this could mean lots of snow on the local mountains, as well as potential flooding in areas like Victoria and Vancouver.

“Enjoy the sunny days,” he said. “Things are going to change.”

