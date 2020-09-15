Coronavirus: Calgary city council votes to keep mask bylaw in effect

Calgary city council voted 11-3 on Monday to continue the mandatory mask bylaw, following a recommendation from administration that no changes be made.
“The objectives of the bylaw are to increase usage of face coverings to help lower transmissions of [the novel coronavirus] and to keep Calgary’s economy open,” said Kay Choi, strategic services manager of Calgary Community Standards, in a news release.
“Early indications are that the temporary COVID-19 face coverings bylaw is contributing to those intended objectives.”
The bylaw could be repealed if transmission rates and hospitalizations fall to a level that medical experts agree masks are no longer required or if an effective vaccine is created.
There will be a status update from administration at December’s regular meeting of council.
The bylaw has been in effect since Aug. 1.View link »
