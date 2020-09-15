Menu

Comments

Health

Coronavirus: Calgary city council votes to keep mask bylaw in effect

By Kaylen Small Global News
Calgary city council voted to keep the mandatory mask bylaw in effect on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
Calgary city council voted to keep the mandatory mask bylaw in effect on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Getty Images

Calgary city council voted 11-3 on Monday to continue the mandatory mask bylaw, following a recommendation from administration that no changes be made.

Read more: City of Calgary report shows 89% of residents following mask bylaw

“The objectives of the bylaw are to increase usage of face coverings to help lower transmissions of [the novel coronavirus] and to keep Calgary’s economy open,” said Kay Choi, strategic services manager of Calgary Community Standards, in a news release.

“Early indications are that the temporary COVID-19 face coverings bylaw is contributing to those intended objectives.”

Story continues below advertisement

The bylaw could be repealed if transmission rates and hospitalizations fall to a level that medical experts agree masks are no longer required or if an effective vaccine is created.

There will be a status update from administration at December’s regular meeting of council.

The bylaw has been in effect since Aug. 1.

