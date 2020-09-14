Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Two B.C. men receive sentences in roles for fentanyl-laced cocaine trafficking in Saskatoon

By Kyle Benning Global News
2 B.C. men receive sentences in roles for fentanyl-laced cocaine trafficking in Saskatoon
WATCH: Four people died and three were hospitalized after consuming the laced crack cocaine and powdered cocaine in March 2018.

Two B.C. men have been sentenced in a fentanyl-laced cocaine trafficking operation.

Lawyers for Shervin Beehary and Azam Kabini entered guilty pleas during Monday’s proceedings.

Beehary will spend six months less a day behind bars for four counts of criminal negligence causing death.

That sentence is followed by a three-year probation term.

Read more: New evidence halts fentanyl-laced cocaine trial: Saskatoon Crown

Beehary is a permanent resident and this sentence will allow him to remain in the country.

Four people died and three were hospitalized after consuming the laced crack cocaine and powdered cocaine in March 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, police issued a warning about the risk of tainted drugs.

The judge told Beehary, “What you were is a merchant of death. That is what you were selling.”

He addressed the court and said, “I’d like to go back to my community and be a productive member of society.”

Read more: Trial begins for 2 men accused in fentanyl-laced cocaine deaths in Saskatoon

Meanwhile, Kabani received a conditional two-year less a day house arrest sentence for possession of cocaine and a $50,000 fine for proceeds of crime.

His lawyer says Kabani was found to play a smaller role, and he will serve his sentence in Metro Vancouver.

“It may not seem like that much to some people, being under house arrest, but (it is) simply being able to go to school, go to work and come home and it’s interpreted strictly,” Mark Brayford said.

Both Beehary and Kabani don’t have a prior criminal record.

A third man, Japmanjot Grewal, was also due in court, but his lawyer said Grewal was admitted to hospital after staff in the hotel where he was staying called 9-1-1.

Story continues below advertisement

Grewal’s lawyer didn’t give details as to why he was sent to hospital.

His proceedings will continue Sept. 15.

Accidental cocaine and fentanyl overdose claimed life of sports writer Jason Botchford
Accidental cocaine and fentanyl overdose claimed life of sports writer Jason Botchford
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Azam KabaniFentanyl Laced CocaineJapmanjot GrewalSaskatoon Cocaine TraffickingCocaine drug traffickingfentanyl deaths SaskatoonSaskatoon traffickingShervin Beehary
Flyers
More weekly flyers