Crime

N.B. man sentenced to 12 years in prison for cocaine trafficking

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted September 12, 2020 2:23 pm
Police say the drugs were linked to the Hells Angels in Quebec.
Police say the drugs were linked to the Hells Angels in Quebec. Stelsone via Getty Images

A 47-year-old New Brunswick man has been sentenced to twelve years in prison in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

RCMP say that on Feb. 26, Danny Smith of Allardville, N.B., plead guilty to the following charges:

  • Conspiracy to traffic in cocaine
  • Trafficking in cocaine
  • Laundering proceeds of crime
  • Possession of the proceeds of crime

Read more: 25-year-old dead after crash between vehicle, transport truck in New Brunswick

On Friday, Smith returned to court and was sentenced to nine years for the drug offences and three years for the offences related to the proceeds of a crime.

In addition to time in prison, Smith is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms for 10 years.

Smith was remanded into custody to begin serving his sentence, although he’ll be back in court in Bathurst on Nov. 3, 2020.

Police say the investigation into cocaine trafficking on the Acadian Peninsula, in Restigouche, Madawaska and Victoria counties began in November 2016.

RCMP raids net largest meth bust in Manitoba history, Calgary Hells Angels member arrested
The investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately $900,000 in cash and approximately 5.5 kilograms of cocaine.

Police say the drugs were linked to the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club operating in Quebec.

