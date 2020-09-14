Menu

Advertisement
Canada

Police respond to ‘unusual’ call about dead bear in Calgary apartment

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 8:46 pm
Rocky Mountain Court Apartments as seen through Google Street View.
Rocky Mountain Court Apartments as seen through Google Street View. Credit: Google Street view

It was an unusual night for neighbours at a downtown Calgary apartment who saw what they described as a dead bear cub being carried into their building Sunday night.

Police confirmed they went to the Rocky Mountain Court Apartment at 221 6 Ave. S.E. at around 10:45 p.m. for reports of two men carrying a bear into an apartment building using a sheet.

Read more: 1 of 3 orphaned black bear cubs found in Banff bathroom spotted on trail camera

The apartment manager told Global News she saw the event unfold on surveillance video, something she hadn’t witnessed at the building before.

Fish and Wildlife officers were called in and were able to locate the dead bear in one of the suites. They said it was a legally harvested black bear and that the hunter’s tags and permits all checked out.

It is currently open season for hunting black bears in many parts of Alberta.

Watch: Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters shares insight on spring black bear hunt

Wildlife officers said it’s not uncommon for them to get these kinds of calls as a legal black bear may only be about 120 pounds.

As for the apartment manager, she said, while she was taken aback by the incident, the building doesn’t have any rules that prohibit residents from bringing game into their units for processing.

