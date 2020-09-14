Police respond to ‘unusual’ call about dead bear in Calgary apartment

Send this page to someone via email

It was an unusual night for neighbours at a downtown Calgary apartment who saw what they described as a dead bear cub being carried into their building Sunday night.

Police confirmed they went to the Rocky Mountain Court Apartment at 221 6 Ave. S.E. at around 10:45 p.m. for reports of two men carrying a bear into an apartment building using a sheet.

The apartment manager told Global News she saw the event unfold on surveillance video, something she hadn’t witnessed at the building before.

Fish and Wildlife officers were called in and were able to locate the dead bear in one of the suites. They said it was a legally harvested black bear and that the hunter’s tags and permits all checked out.

It is currently open season for hunting black bears in many parts of Alberta.

Wildlife officers said it’s not uncommon for them to get these kinds of calls as a legal black bear may only be about 120 pounds.

As for the apartment manager, she said, while she was taken aback by the incident, the building doesn’t have any rules that prohibit residents from bringing game into their units for processing.