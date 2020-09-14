Police renew plea for tips from Edmontonians as they search for missing teen

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service renewed a plea for help from the public on Monday, eight days after a 15-year-old girl was last seen at her home.

In a news release, police said Kilie Saddleback was reported missing from her home on 88 Street and 8 Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 6.

“It is believed that Kilie has no money, no means of transportation and no cellphone,” police said. “Kilie’s disappearance is considered to be out of character.”

Police first appealed to the public for tips last week.

Saddleback is five-foot-three and has dark brown hair (even though the photos provided by family show pink hair).

“Kilie was last seen wearing a white, pink, purple and grey camo long-sleeve sweater, blue jeans and black shoes,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information regarding Saddleback’s whereabouts is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

In a news release, police said Kilie Saddleback was reported missing from her home on 88 Street and 8 Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 6. Supplied by EPS