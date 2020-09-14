Watch the 2020 New Brunswick provincial election live

It’s election day in New Brunswick.
The polls are set to close at 8 p.m. AT, and the province will soon find out who will become the province’s next premier.
We will have the latest numbers for all 49 ridings across the province, with our live election night coverage beginning at 8 p.m. on TV and online.
You can also watch the special live coverage on Facebook and YouTube.
New Brunswick becomes first province to hold election amid coronavirus pandemic
