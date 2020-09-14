Watch the 2020 New Brunswick provincial election live

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

It’s election day in New Brunswick.

The polls are set to close at 8 p.m. AT, and the province will soon find out who will become the province’s next premier.

Read more: New Brunswick Election 2020

We will have the latest numbers for all 49 ridings across the province, with our live election night coverage beginning at 8 p.m. on TV and online.

You can also watch the special live coverage on Facebook and YouTube.

1:31 New Brunswick becomes first province to hold election amid coronavirus pandemic New Brunswick becomes first province to hold election amid coronavirus pandemic

Story continues below advertisement