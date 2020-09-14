Menu

Politics

Watch the 2020 New Brunswick provincial election live

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 6:13 pm
Election Day in New Brunswick
WATCH: Silas Brown tees up what we can expect in the first major political election in the country, on this last day of campaigning in New Brunswick.

It’s election day in New Brunswick.

The polls are set to close at 8 p.m. AT, and the province will soon find out who will become the province’s next premier.

Read more: New Brunswick Election 2020

We will have the latest numbers for all 49 ridings across the province, with our live election night coverage beginning at 8 p.m. on TV and online.

You can also watch the special live coverage on Facebook and YouTube.

New Brunswick becomes first province to hold election amid coronavirus pandemic
New Brunswick becomes first province to hold election amid coronavirus pandemic
