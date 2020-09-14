Local SPCA posthumously recognizes activist fatally struck at Burlington, Ont., pork plant

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton/Burlington chapter of the SPCA (HBSPCA) is posthumously recognizing an animal rights advocate who was killed during a Toronto Pig Save demonstration outside of the Fearman’s Pork processing plant on June 19.

On Monday, the agency awarded Regan Russell the Dr. Jean Rumny award, given to individuals that have shown a commitment and dedication to animals and the community served by the HBSPCA.

“Regan was curious, passionate and tireless in her aspiration for a humane world”, CEO Marion Emo said in a release.

The HBSPCA’s leadership presented the award to Russell’s parents and her partner at a small gathering in Burlington on Monday.

Russell, 65, was struck and killed in front of the Fearmans Pork Plant on the morning of June 19 after she was hit by a truck entering the facility from South Service Road and Harvester Road just after 10 a.m.

The activist had joined Toronto Pig Save for a regularly scheduled ‘vigil’ outside the facility, which typically sees activists feed water to the pigs as they’re taken to slaughter on hot days.

A 28-year-old driver from North Perth faces a charge of careless driving causing death.

The SPCA said Russell received the award for her work with a “Stop the Seal Hunt” group in 1977 in addition to finding homes for dogs and cats within’ the community for decades.

Dr. Jean Rumney was one of Canada’s first women veterinarians who became a champion for animals.

