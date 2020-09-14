Menu

Variety Week on Global BC 2020: Day 1

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 5:13 pm
Variety Week runs Sept. 14 to 18, 2020, on Global BC.
Variety Week runs Sept. 14 to 18, 2020, on Global BC. Variety - The Children's Charity

Global News is kicking off its fifth annual Variety Week on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.

You can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online. You can also text KIDS to 45678 to make a $20 donation.

Here are some of the stories we are sharing on the first day of Variety Week.

Variety Week 2020 kicks off with a major announcement – matching donations up to $500,000 thanks to Strand Development and Townline Homes. Donate this week and double your dollars to support kids with special needs across B.C.

Variety announces matching donations during Variety Week
Variety announces matching donations during Variety Week
Telethon audiences first met Janelle when she was two and had just received her first hearing aids. They opened a brand new world up to Janelle, and the moment when she hears her first sounds is priceless. Find out how Variety changed her life, and helped to shape the successful young woman she is now.
Incredible Variety Telethon memories from 2001
Incredible Variety Telethon memories from 2001
