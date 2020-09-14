Variety Week on Global BC 2020: Day 1

Global News is kicking off its fifth annual Variety Week on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.
You can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online. You can also text KIDS to 45678 to make a $20 donation.
Here are some of the stories we are sharing on the first day of Variety Week.
Variety Week 2020 kicks off with a major announcement – matching donations up to $500,000 thanks to Strand Development and Townline Homes. Donate this week and double your dollars to support kids with special needs across B.C.
