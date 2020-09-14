Waterloo Region earns Sustainable Communities Award for ION LRT project

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region says it has been honoured with a 2020 Sustainable Communities Award for exceptional work in Transportation for the launch of the ION LRT.

The Region submitted its ‘Growing Up: The story of ION light rail in Waterloo Region’ video to display the impact that the PRT system has had on the area.

“The Region is proud and honoured to have been selected as the recipient of this prestigious award,” Regional Chair Karen Redman said in a release.

“ION truly has been a transformative project for our region. It has shaped the community and the positive impacts will be seen and felt for generations to come.”

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) handed out awards to 11 Canadian municipalities in nine different categories which ranged from climate change to neighbourhoods.

Each winner will be allowed to deliver a presentation on their project at FCM ‘s Sustainable Communities Conference in October.

