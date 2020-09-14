Active coronavirus cases continue to rise in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

An update on new coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan was given by the provincial government on Monday.

Health officials said there were eight new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 1,731 since the first case was reported in March. They noted three cases from last week were removed after one was deemed a false positive and the others were determined to be out-of-province cases.

Read more: Positive coronavirus case at Holy Cross High School in Saskatoon

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone with six while the others are in the southwest and south-central.

All current hospitalizations in the province are in Saskatoon — the three patients are receiving inpatient care.

Story continues below advertisement

One more person has recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,604.

There are currently 103 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases minus recoveries and deaths.

This is the largest number of active cases since Aug. 23, when there were 106.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Government officials said investigations completed thus far have found that 34 of the current active cases are from “communal living settings.”

There have been 24 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

According to a press release, 1,819 COVID-19 tests were performed on Sept. 13 in Saskatchewan. To date, 160,275 tests have been carried out in the province.

4:33 Sask Polytech adjusting for COVID-19 this school year Sask Polytech adjusting for COVID-19 this school year

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Story continues below advertisement