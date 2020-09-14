$85,000 worth of contraband seized at Warkworth Institution

Send this page to someone via email

More than $85,000 worth of contraband was recently seized by officials at Warkworth Institution.

According to Correctional Service Canada (CSC), on Sept. 8 staff members at the medium-security federal prison seized a package containing contraband on the perimeter of the facility located 60 kilometres south of Peterborough.

Officials say the package contained a “large quantity” of tobacco and “shatter,” the most potent form of cannabis. The CSC estimates the value of the seizure is $85,526.

Smoking in all federal correctional institutions was banned in 2008, according to the service.

It’s the second contraband seizure in a month. On Aug. 15 drugs were found in a package believed to have been delivered into the facility by a drone.

The correctional service says it is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions and is working with police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband.

A toll-free anonymous tip line at 1-866-780-3784 can be used to report activities relating to security at CSC institutions.