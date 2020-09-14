Ontario reports 313 new coronavirus cases marking largest increase since early June

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 313 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 44,817.

It is the highest single-day increase in cases since June 7 when 415 were reported, and a significant jump compared to Sunday when 204 were announced.

“Seventy-eight per cent of today’s cases are from three regions, with 112 in Toronto, 71 in Peel and 60 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott noted on Twitter.

“All other PHUs (Public Health Units) have fewer than 10 new cases, except for York with 13 cases. Fifteen PHUs have no new cases.”

Elliott said 67 per cent of the cases are in people under the age of 40.

The province has processed nearly 30,000 additional tests, Elliott said.

