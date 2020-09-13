Possible COVID-19 exposure at 2 Tisdale, Sask., businesses

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has issued a warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at two Tisdale, Sask., businesses.

The health authority says a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus visited the following businesses on Sept. 6 while likely infectious:

Sobeys Liquor Store (900 93 rd Avenue) from 6 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Avenue) from 6 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Beeland Co-op Food Store (904 93rd Avenue) from 6:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The SHA said anyone who was at the businesses on those dates and times should immediately self-isolate if they have COVID-19 symptoms and to contact the health line at 811 to arrange for testing.

Story continues below advertisement

Those without symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days, the SHA said, adding that people may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The SHA says alerts may be issued to notify the community if an individual tests positive for the coronavirus and health officials are uncertain they have identified all known close contacts.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

1:45 Group testing key to early coronavirus detection in Sask. schools, biochemist says Group testing key to early coronavirus detection in Sask. schools, biochemist says