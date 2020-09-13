Warman Wildcats U18 AAA hockey team ready for inaugural season

Building a new team from scratch is no easy feat, made even more difficult during a pandemic. However, the management and coaching staff of the Saskatchewan Male U18 AAA League (SMAAAHL) Warman Wildcats have done just that. Although the process was long and arduous, it’s been an enjoyable learning experience for all involved.

“To build something from scratch, but, to also do it when COVID is happening, it adds a few more elements of surprise to a few things,” head coach Ryan McDonald said. “But, it’s been a good learning experience for myself, our team and our operating staff.”

A key cog for any new team is a strong leadership group, a veteran core to help create the right culture in the dressing room and on the ice.

“Whenever you can have good, solid 17-year-olds on your team, you know, good characters in the room, they’re almost like father figures to these 15-year-olds,” McDonald said.

“It’s crucial, for this year especially,” veteran forward Mesele Klassen added. “A new team, new players and stuff like that. They’re coming into the league, so, [I] give them feedback on what happened last year, and try to get them into the game.”

As large a part as the veteran core will be for the Wildcats, they also boast some impressive rookie talent, which has been on display throughout camp, and now at team practices.

“Seeing new guys, new talent and another age group (that) I’m not used to, which is the ’05 class, it’s exciting to the talent that’s coming up,” defenceman Parker Layton said.

“You get used to it after a couple of practices,” rookie defenceman Rylan Pearce said. “You feel the speed and how much faster you can do stuff with faster guys on the ice.”

Although the league is still working on its return-to-play format and has yet to release a start date for the upcoming season, the Cats are using this extra preparation time to their advantage as they continue to gel and mould together as a team.

“It’s almost like a second off-season for guys,” McDonald said. “We’ve got time to really work on some players weaknesses, but, we’ve also got time to continue to build on their strengths.”

“Just being together,” veteran forward Tylin Hilbig added. “Learning what everybody is good at, what they need to improve on, and just being able to put them together.”