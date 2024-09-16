Saskatchewan Rush deal for former top-10 pick Haley, add prospects at 2024 NLL Draft

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Rush general manager and co-head coach Derek Keenan had debated about moving his first selection in the days leading up to the 2024 National Lacrosse League Draft.

On Sunday, he did just that, swinging a massive trade for one of lacrosse’s most-talked-about young prospects.

On the clock at sixth overall, the Rush traded that pick and a 2025 second round selection to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for forward Brock Haley.

Drafted by Vancouver at seventh overall in 2023, Haley was a junior star with the Whitby Warriors and rounded out his junior career with 105 goals and 175 points in just 26 games during the 2022 season.

“It worked out quite well for both teams,” said Keenan in a post-draft interview. “You don’t find a 105-goal scorer every day. We think he’s going to be a guy who’s going to be here for a long time and bring a lot.”

Story continues below advertisement

Haley would go on to captain the men’s lacrosse team at the University of Vermont, scoring 175 career points in 67 games at the NCAA level.

2:06 Saskatchewan Rush miss NLL playoffs by a hair, reflect on third straight year without post-season lacrosse

Growing up, he idolized former Rush star forward Mark Matthews and said he’ll be pushing to turn pro with the franchise he’s always called his favourite in the NLL.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It’s pretty surreal,” said Haley. “They’re some of the best players in the league offensively. Coming in my rookie year and being able to play with some of these veteran guys, guys who have won championships, make deep playoff runs and had such successful individual careers, it’s only going to be better for me. I’m just going to learn from that every day.”

The addition of Haley rounds out a forward core for the Rush which already includes Robert Church, Zach Manns, Ryan Keenan, Clark Walter, Mike Triolo, Nathaniel Kozevnikov and recently-inked Austin Shanks.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s a partnership the Rush prospect is eager to explore at the NLL level.

“I was actually talking with [Shanks] this morning and we’re really excited to get going together this winter,” said Haley. “He mentioned to me that a big reason he chose Saskatchewan is because he believes we can win. I’m in the same boat, I’m just happy to be a part of it and I’m honoured.”

The Rush would keep their 16th overall selection to close out the first round, choosing defender and transition threat Matt Acchione out of the Snake Island Senior ‘B’ Muskies in Ontario.

Saskatchewan’s draft class would also include second round selections Denton Macdonald and Reese Barnes, as well as Saskatoon product Garrett Brockmeyer in the sixth round.