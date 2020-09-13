Bodies recovered after pickup truck carrying 2 people drives off ferry in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP divers have found the bodies of two people who were inside a pickup truck that went off a cable ferry while crossing the Belleisle Bay at Long Point, N.B.

Members of the Hampton RCMP responded to a report of the incident at about 1:50 a.m. on Sunday.

“It’s believed that the pickup truck accelerated forward, driving up the ramp of the ferry, and into the water,” the RCMP said in a statement.

Police say the bodies and truck were recovered from the bay on Monday, and the identity of the victims confirmed.

The victims are a 37-year-old man from Mill Brook, N.B., and a 49-year-old man from Whites Mountain, N.B.

Autopsies on both men will be conducted, according to authorities.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Members of the Southeast RCMP, the Hampton Fire Department, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, the Coast Guard, the New Brunswick Department of Environment, the Cormorant helicopter from CFB Greenwood and the RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Team conducted searches of the water.