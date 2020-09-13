Menu

Politics

U.S. election: Bloomberg to spend at least $100M to help Biden win Florida

By Julie Pace The Associated Press
Posted September 13, 2020 9:09 am
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is committing at least $100 million to help Joe Biden’s presidential campaign in the crucial battleground state of Florida.

Bloomberg’s late stage infusion of cash reflects Democrats’ concerns about the tight race in a state that is a priority for President Donald Trump.

A victory for Biden in Florida, the largest of the perennial battleground states, would significantly complicate Trump’s path to reaching the 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure a second term.

Read more: After spending $500M, Mike Bloomberg drops out of 2020 presidential race

The billionaire Bloomberg launched his own campaign for the Democratic nomination late last year amid worries about Biden’s strengths.

Despite spending $1 billion on his campaign, Bloomberg struggled and dropped out in March, quickly endorsing Biden.

Bloomberg’s new spending is intended to boost Biden before the start of early voting in Florida, which begins on Sept. 24.

A Bloomberg adviser said much of the money will go to television and digital advertising.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
