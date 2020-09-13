Saskatchewan-based father-daughter duo share love for stock car racing

Dustin Carrier is a driver in the pro truck division. His love for racing came from his father, who used to take him to the track growing up in Ontario.

When Carrier moved to Saskatchewan and found out that Saskatoon had one of the best stock car racing facilities in the west, he made his move.

“We moved out here in about 2012, and I didn’t even know that they had a track because it wasn’t that apparent to me,” Carrier said.

“I got to know that there was one and started bringing my kids and me. My oldest daughter just fell in love with the track and decided we are going to go race there someday.”

Carrier is now in his third year of racing, with his daughter Charlee following in his steps. Charlee is now in her second year of racing, and at nine-years-old, she is the youngest driver to race in the Bandolero series.

“Since I’ve been in a Bandalero, I just have so many awesome friends in the pits,” Charlee said. “And I just love hanging out with them.”

The father-daughter duo are both looking for their first win at the track. But both are different when it comes to watching the other race.

“A couple of times when he was in the lead, I just love it. I was so happy for him,” Charlee said.

But for Carrier, the nerves get the best of him when watching his daughter on the track.

“I can be as aggressive as I want when I’m in the truck but as soon as it’s her, I just want her to stay back and play it safe and for the most part she does,” Carrier said.

While they have different styles on the track, their love for racing is the same.

Currently, Charlee races against her cousin, Jayden, and soon she will also race against her little sister. While she has yet to take the checkered flag, that is quite all right with her because of the love she has for the sport and her family.

“If Jayden wins I actually congratulate her, and since we’re cousins we give each other hugs,” Charlee said.