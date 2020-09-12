Man stabbed, robbed blocks away from unrelated homicide scene: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

As police investigated a fatal shooting in Calgary on Saturday, officers responded to a man who was stabbed and robbed after taking money out of an ATM less than a kilometre away from the unrelated homicide scene in Forest Lawn.

Police said a man withdrew funds from the TD Canada Trust ATM at 3012 17 Ave. S.E. around 12:30 p.m.

According to police, as he left the building, two men robbed him; one of the suspects stabbed the victim.

The man had injuries to his arm and leg and was taken to hospital in serious condition, police said.

Of the two suspects, police could only offer a description of one of them: a 20- to 30-year-old six-foot-tall man with a medium build wearing white pants and a red hoodie.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 4:30 p.m., no one was in custody.