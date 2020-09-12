Menu

Crime

Man stabbed, robbed blocks away from unrelated homicide scene: Calgary police

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted September 12, 2020 6:59 pm
Police responded to a stabbing and robbery a short distance away from a homicide in Calgary on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
Police responded to a stabbing and robbery a short distance away from a homicide in Calgary on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Michael King/Global News

As police investigated a fatal shooting in Calgary on Saturday, officers responded to a man who was stabbed and robbed after taking money out of an ATM less than a kilometre away from the unrelated homicide scene in Forest Lawn.

Read more: Calgary Homicide Unit looking for suspect after man killed, bystander injured early Saturday

Police said a man withdrew funds from the TD Canada Trust ATM at 3012 17 Ave. S.E. around 12:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

According to police, as he left the building, two men robbed him; one of the suspects stabbed the victim.

The man had injuries to his arm and leg and was taken to hospital in serious condition, police said.

Of the two suspects, police could only offer a description of one of them: a 20- to 30-year-old six-foot-tall man with a medium build wearing white pants and a red hoodie.

As of 4:30 p.m., no one was in custody.

