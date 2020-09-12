Recovery Day Winnipeg goes virtual

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a common phrase we’ve heard in the last six months — virtual.

Yet another annual event in Winnipeg will take place on screens Saturday night rather than in-person, but the message surrounding Recovery Day Winnipeg remains the same.

“Each of our performers are performing in hope and gratitude, and particularly looking at sharing their story and ending the stigma around mental health and addictions,” said Colleen Allan, executive director at St. Raphael Wellness Centre (SRWC).

Recovery Day first came to Winnipeg taking place at the Millennium Library in 2018 for a small event.

Last year, the event saw nearly 2,000 people convene at The Forks, according to Allan.

“We really were disappointed this year, we had actually set aside the day at The Forks for this September 12,” said Allan.

While the event will take place online, the guest list is sure to impress with names like Fresh I.E., Jon Ljungberg, Rod Pederson and Rusty Matyas, among others.

Recovery Day is presented by SRWC and Aurora Recovery Centre and happens every year in cities across Canada and the United States.

You can tune in this evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. by visiting their website or Facebook page.