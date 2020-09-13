Local artists hold garden art show amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

A group of Fredericton artists say the art scene is alive and well in the downtown area. Fourteen of them got together Saturday to hold a backyard garden art show since the COVID-19 pandemic has closed many galleries and marketplaces where they typically sell their pieces.

An artist in Fredericton shows a customer her pieces at the Olka Collective garden art show. Megan Yamoah / Global News

“We’re like an unofficial arts collective, it’s a place to come and be social and ask questions and feel good,” said Sasha French of Birdgirl Arts.

While sipping hot apple cider on a bright mid-September morning, artists connected with buyers while some created new pieces to sell.

The artists say it’s been challenging to find venues to sell their work. Four of the artists are Iranian newcomers and together form the Olka Collective. Working as a team they have lived in this house for 10 months, curating sculptures and paintings as well as finding new ways to market and sell them.

(Olka Collective)

“I sketch the painting and she put some colour, she works on the hair, he works on the birds and we change our places. Each Monday we make a decision about what we want to do and we argue a lot.”

(Laura Forester – Artist/Author)

“I invested in a few of their pieces because I know as soon as they are discovered they are going to really be something.”

However, fame and notoriety weren’t the goals for every artist at the show.

“I don’t want to be famous, I just want to have a little piece of happiness in everybody’s home,” Anna Lazar, an artist at the show, said.

This group hopes to inspire other artists across Canada to hold outdoor shows. They also hope to have a gallery show in March.