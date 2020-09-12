Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus case detected at Markham group home that weathered deadly outbreak

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2020 1:25 pm
Coronavirus: Cases surge at Markham care home where staff walked out
WATCH ABOVE: (April 14) A home where nearly all staff left after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared has seen a surge in positive cases, including at least one person in critical condition. Kamil Karamali reports.

MARKHAM, Ont. — Another case of COVID-19 has been detected at an Ontario group home for adults with disabilities that was the site of a deadly outbreak this spring.

York Region Public Health has declared a second COVID-19 outbreak at Participation House in Markham beginning on Tuesday, noting on its website that a caregiver has tested positive for the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Forty of 42 residents tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began in April and 57 caregivers also tested positive, according to the health agency.

Trending Stories

Read more: Outbreak at Markham group home for adults with disabilities turns deadly

The health agency says six residents died from COVID-19 in the first outbreak that lasted nearly two months.

A board member at Participation House said in an email that management would share more details on the situation after a meeting with regional health officials on Saturday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

The home faced staffing shortages during the first outbreak, as people stayed home to avoid spreading the virus further.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesMarkhamParticipation HouseParticipation House MarkhamMarkham CoronavirusMarkham COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers